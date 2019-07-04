Indians Can't Snap Skid, Volcanoes Sweep with 7-6 Win

Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians could not take advantage of runners in scoring position late in the game and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes finished off the sweep with a 7-6 win on 4th of July Fireworks Celebration presented by No-Li Brewhouse, KREM 2, and 98.9 KKZX.

TOP PERFORMERS

Infielder Jake Hoover went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, and a walk. He's the first Spokane hitter with two triples this season.

Salem-Keizer's Franklin Labour hit another home run tonight. He finished the three-game series with five homers and his 10 long balls this season is double the second leading hitter in the league.

Werner Leal threw two perfect innings in relief. He's given up just one run this season in 11.2 spectacular innings, striking out 16.BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base, including five in the final two innings.

Kellen Strahm has five stolen bases in just 10 games this season. His five steals move him into the top five in the NWL in that category.

This is the first time Salem-Keizer has won a series in Spokane since 2013, when they took three out of five.KEY MOMENT

With Spokane trailing by a run in the eighth, Hoover led off the bottom half with a triple. The Indians stranded that tying run at third when Strahm and Obie Ricumstrict both struck out and Luis Asuncion lined out. The Indians had another chance in the ninth when the tying run reached second with two outs, but Scott Kapers flew out to center to end the game.

