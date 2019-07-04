Former Duck Ryne Nelson Among Three Top 2019 Draftees to Join Hops

On Thursday at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro: the Hillsboro Hops celebrate Independence Day with a 7:05 PM game against the Spokane Indians, the opener of a three-game series. Thursday's game televised on ROOT Sports: 7:00pm airtime; and of course the game will be aired on the Hops' flagship radio station, Rip City Radio 620.

Three top 2019 draft picks have been added to the Hops roster today by the parent Arizona Diamondbacks:

-- RHP Drey Jameson (1st round, 34th overall): this year as a draft-eligible sophomore at Ball State, Jameson went 6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and ranked 5th in the country with 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He was the MAC pitcher of the year.

-- RHP Ryne Nelson (2nd round, 56th overall): as a junior this season for the Oregon Ducks, Nelson was 3-4 with a 4.29 ERA and ranked 4th in the country with 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He was named All-Pac 12.

-- LHP Andrew Saalfrank (6th round): as a junior for the Indiana Hoosiers this year, Saalfrank went 8-1 with a 2.84 ERA. He was the Big Ten pitcher of the year.

Hops Streaking: Hillsboro has won six consecutive games, and at 14-6 they have the best record in the Northwest League. The Hops are one game ahead of Salem-Keizer in the South Division with 18 games remaining in the first-half pennant race.

The rest of the series: Hillsboro's series against Spokane continues on Friday night at 7:05 --- and, like tonight, there will be postgame fireworks --- and the series wraps up with a 7:05 PM game on Saturday. Then Boise Hawks come to Hillsboro for three --- Sunday at 4:05, Monday at 7:05 and Tuesday (a midweek day game) at 1:05.

