Todd Goehring Returned from Worcester

March 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the return of forward Todd Goehring from the ECHL's Worcester Railers Friday.

Goehring, 26, played seven games for the Marksmen prior to his call-up and scored three goals and five points.

In Worcester, the winger registered eight points, including one goal and skated away with a +9 plus/minus rating through 26 games.

Additionally, Connor Fries has been placed on 14-day IR, and Tim Faulkner has been moved from 14-day IR to 30-day IR.

Goehring and the Marksmen are in action against the Birmingham Bulls tonight, and in Huntsville to take on the havoc Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.