New Ownership Group takes over the SPHL's Macon Mayhem Franchise

The SPHL announced Friday the transfer of ownership of the Macon Mayhem franchise to Macon Pro Hockey Group, LLC, following a unanimous vote of approval by the SPHL Board of Governors.

Macon Pro Hockey Group, LLC is a veteran-owned and operated organization under the direction of Chuck and Lanai Norris, who also own and operate the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen.

"We are very pleased to announce the transfer of the Macon hockey franchise to Macon Pro Hockey Group, LLC," said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "Professional hockey has deep roots in middle Georgia dating back to the 1970s and we're looking forward to the continued commitment and direction of this group moving forward. The league remains excited for the future of hockey in Macon based on the proven success of this leadership in another SPHL market."

Under the Norris family, the Fayetteville hockey franchise has created stability and produced growth in many areas, including increasing attendance by over 100% since purchasing the team in 2017. In addition, their vision has redefined the capacity of in-game production for minor-pro hockey and pioneered many upgrades in the Crown Coliseum to maximize positive fan experience.

"Our group is extremely excited to embark on this new journey in Macon," said new Macon Mayhem Owner & CEO Chuck Norris. "The Macon hockey franchise has been an important league partner in the SPHL for many years, and we're looking forward to helping the organization soar to new heights."

Chuck Norris, a Farmington Hills, Michigan native, moved to Fayetteville in 1989 when he was stationed at Fort Bragg, and stayed in the area developing residential and commercial construction, as well as owning and operating various companies in town. Norris purchased the Fayetteville hockey franchise (previously Fayetteville FireAntz) in early 2017. Norris credits local support from county leadership in Fayetteville as well as the management company of the arena, Oak View Group (which also manages the Macon Centreplex), with assisting the team in reaching and exceeding its goals.

"Throughout this process, we were encouraged when meeting with David (Aiello, Oak View Group GM, Macon Centreplex) and Trent (Merritt, Senior Vice President, Oak View Group) as they displayed a similar willingness to create a true partnership like we've seen in Fayetteville," stated Norris. "We also had the pleasure of sitting with Mayor (Lester) Miller who shared the importance of hockey remaining and thriving in Macon, while offering support of our team's vision moving forward."

The historic Macon Coliseum, built in 1968, will remain the home of Macon Pro Hockey Group, LLC for many years and remains one of the premier facilities in the city.

"We are excited to welcome Macon Pro Hockey Group," said Oak View Group's David Aiello. "OVG has a long history with this ownership and has seen a fruitful relationship with our sister property in Fayetteville. They've energized the hockey community there, and I can't wait to see them take the Mayhem to the next level. Together, we're going to pack the Coliseum and offer a top-notch hockey - and fan - experience."

The Macon Centreplex, along with Macon Pro Hockey Group, LLC pledge to continue a legacy of family friendly, exciting entertainment in the Heart of Georgia. To do that and to kickstart business growth, Norris has named Alex Wall as Team President, currently serving in the same role with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

"With each passing day during this process, I grew more excited with the potential of what 'could be,'" said Wall. "The city of Macon deserves an organization they can be proud of both on and off the ice - and we intend to deliver just that."

Wall states that many additions and changes are already underway, with more to come over the summer.

"Fans can expect a lot from us moving forward - from new and improved theme nights, to giveaways, specialty jerseys, enhanced merchandise, and so much more. Each home game will be its own experience - win or lose - and we're eager to welcome Macon back through the doors for the 2024-25 campaign."

While the new ownership shares excitement for changes in strategy off the ice, the on-ice team will be assisted by and develop under the guidance of current Fayetteville Marksmen Director of Hockey Operations, Ryan Cruthers.

"Having been to Macon many times this season you can see how passionate the core fan base is," mentioned Cruthers. "I plan to implement a similar strategy that we have seen produce success on the ice in Fayetteville."

He continued, "Attracting high-level hockey operations staff, along with recruiting top tier talent, will be immediate initiatives to help bring sustained on-ice success to Macon."

Cruthers brings years of championship-caliber management to the organization and a focus on creating a positive, competitive culture in the locker room and the community.

The Macon Mayhem finish up their last three home games of the season starting this evening at 7:05pm (Wilderness Night) and tomorrow (Margaritaville Night) at 6:30pm. Then, the Mayhem close the 2023-24 season at home on Saturday, April 6 for Fan Appreciation Night.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 are on-sale now and you can find information by visiting MaconMayhem.com or calling the Mayhem office at (478) 803-1592.

