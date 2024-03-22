Nick Niedert Relieved from Head Coaching Duties, Caleb Cameron Steps in as Interim Head Coach

Macon Mayhem Owner and CEO Chuck Norris announced this afternoon the team has relieved Nick Niedert of his coaching duties and named former Mayhem forward and all-time games leader Caleb Cameron as interim head coach.

Cameron will serve his first game behind the bench tonight when the Mayhem host the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Cameron, the only former Macon player to have their number retired, spent five seasons donning the Mayhem sweater from 2017-2023. The Sundridge, Ontario native has spent this past season in the Mayhem front office, assisting in corporate and ticket sales.

The Macon Mayhem finish up their last three home games of the season starting this evening at 7:05pm (Wilderness Night) and tomorrow (Margaritaville Night) at 6:30pm. Then, the Mayhem close the 2023-24 season at home on Saturday, April 6 for Fan Appreciation Night.

