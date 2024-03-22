Stead's 40 Saves Not Enough as Ice Bears Fall on the Road

Mike Robinson made 31 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 4-0 at Propst Arena Friday night.

Kristian Stead made 40 saves for Knoxville in his return from the ECHL.

Both teams had several chances in the first period, but went to the intermission scoreless. Stead made 22 saves in the first period alone, including diving to get the glove on a backdoor attempt and blocking a rebound with his left shoulder from close range. On the other end Mike Robinson gloved an attempt by Cole McKechney from the right circle and got a piece of a point shot from Jason Price that hit Robinson before deflecting off the short-side post and staying out of the net.

Kyle Clarke put Huntsville on the board when Phil Elgstam's shot went wide of the net and bounced back behind Stead for Clarke to tap it in on the power play at 14:03 of the second. Robbie Fisher scored from the slot a little more than three minutes later to make it 2-0 at the break.

Elgstam scored on the man advantage at 13:08 of the third with a tip-in that hit the crossbar and bounced in. Eric Henderson scored less than two minutes later with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Knoxville returns home to host Birmingham Saturday night. The Havoc host Fayetteville Saturday.

