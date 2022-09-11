Today's Game Canceled

WILMINGTON, DE - Today's season finale against the Hudson Valley Renegades has been canceled due to field conditions and future forecasts.

Fans holding tickets for today's game can redeem their ticket after the new year for any Blue Rocks' home game during the 2023 regular season. If you have any additional questions please contact the ChristianaCare Box Office by calling 302-888-2583.

All of us here at the Wilmington Blue Rocks want to thank you the fans for a great 2022 season! We can't wait to see you in 2023!

