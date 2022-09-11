Hot Rods, Grasshoppers Rained out in Regular Season Finale

Bowling Green, Kentucky- The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Greensboro Grasshoppers contest scheduled for Sunday, September 11 has been canceled due to rain. With the cancelation, the 2022 South Atlantic League regular season ended. The Hot Rods begin the quest for back-to-back championships on the road on Tuesday.

Sunday's cancelation closes out the season with the Hot Rods on a four-game winning streak heading into the postseason. Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for any 2022 postseason game or for any 2023 regular season game in the month of April.

Bowling Green starts the 2022 SAL Divisional Round on the road with a three-game series against the Rome Braves, beginning with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia. The Hot Rods return home to continue their series on Thursday, September 15 at Bowling Green Ballpark for a 6:35 PM CT first pitch and, if necessary, Friday, September 16 at 6:35 PM CT.

Fans can still get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office, or calling 270-901-2121. General admission tickets are just $5 while fans can enjoy the Performance Foodservice Club on the suite level at Bowling Green Ballpark for just $10.

All 2022 SAL playoff games will be available for fans to tune into by watching on MiLB.tv, listening via to MiLB first pitch app (available for IOS and Android), or tuning in on Talk 104.1 FM and WKCT 930 AM.

