Renegades' Finale Canceled

September 11, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. (Sept. 11, 2022) - Sunday afternoon's game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.

The Renegades 2022 season is now complete, with the team finishing with 71 wins, tying the mark set by the 2021 Gades for most in a single season in franchise history. During this historic season, 10 team records were set or tied, and the Renegades were in the playoff hunt until there were three games left in the season.

The 2023 Hudson Valley Renegades season kicks off on Friday, April 9 as the Renegades host the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Dutchess Stadium to kick off a nine-game homestand to open the year. Season ticket memberships are on sale now at www.hvrenegades.com or by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

71-49, 37-27

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.