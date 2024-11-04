Tobias Warschewski Nominated for 2024 Canadian Premier League Player of the Year Award

November 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC forward Tobias Warschewski has been nominated for the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Player of the Year award.

Warschewski made a significant impact for Cavalry in his return to the CPL. As the league's top goal scorer, the 2024 Golden Boot winner netted 12 times for the Cavs and finished tied for first among CPL players with 0.57 goals per 90 minutes. Warschewski also made his presence known in the air and with the ball at his feet, leading CPL players with 48 dribbles completed and winning 183 duels, more than any player in the league. He finished the season ranked fourth among CPL players in aerial duels won with 57, the most by a non-defender in 2024. This is his first nomination for the award.

The winner of the Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived of by artist Pitseolak Qimirpik and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Nikisuittuq statue is a type of inukshuk, a stone landmark built to lead a traveller home. Its top stone points toward the North Star, making it an important landmark in navigation.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 7 in Calgary, Alta. The ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

