York United FC Teenage Phenom Shola Jimoh Included in Canada Camp

November 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







After an astonishing debut Canadian Premier League campaign, York United FC's 16-year-old wonder kid Olusola 'Shola' Jimoh has been named to the Canadian Men's National Team training camp ahead of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Suriname later this month.

In 2024, Jimoh - a native of Newcastle, UK and raised in Brampton, Ont - made 16 appearances across the regular and postseason, scoring four times and assisting twice. In York's playoff quarter-final against Atletico Ottawa, Jimoh came off the bench and conjured a last-gasp equalizer to force extra-time and keep The Nine Stripes in the game. Earlier in the campaign, he netted game-winners away to Cavalry FC and at home to Atletico, while he also found the net in the 1-1 home draw with Valour FC.

Jimoh has previously represented Canada at Under-15 level but this is his first time being included in Jesse Marsch's senior setup.

"I'm honoured and really excited to be a part of it," Jimoh said.

19 players - including squad veterans like Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea and Maxime Crépeau - will take part in CANMNT's training hub in Toronto before the official camp begins in Fort Lauderdale ahead of the Suriname clash at BMO Field on 19 November.

