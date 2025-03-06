York United FC Returns to Toronto for Final Phase of 2025 Preseason

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC in training camp

Toronto, ON - After an intensive preseason in Nazaré, Portugal, York United FC is back in Toronto to continue preparations for the 2025 Canadian Premier League season. With less than a month remaining before the season kicks off, the squad now enters the final phase of 2025 Training Camp presented by WestJet, featuring a series of friendly matches against domestic opposition.

The time in Portugal was a valuable testing ground for the new-look Nine Stripes, culminating in a 2-2 draw against União Torreense, where Adonijah Reid and Luke Singh found the back of the net. The match provided Head Coach Mauro Eustáquio and his staff with key insights into the team's tactical approach and chemistry.

"The players have responded well to everything we've asked of them," said Eustáquio. "The work we put in during our time in Portugal has helped set the foundation, but now we shift focus to sharpening every detail before the season begins. This is where we refine our structure, build rhythm, and make sure we're ready to compete from day one."

Final Phase of Preseason Begins

With the first segment of 2025 Training Camp presented by WestJet now complete, York United FC will use the coming weeks to solidify preparations with a trio of friendlies behind closed doors:

Friday, March 14 vs. AS Laval (Ligue1 Québec)

Friday, March 21 vs. Valour FC (CPL)

Friday, March 28 vs. Simcoe County Rovers FC (League1 Ontario)

These fixtures will be key opportunities to fine-tune tactics, build match fitness, and further integrate the squad ahead of the season opener on Sunday, April 6, against Vancouver FC at Willoughby Community Park.

Countdown to Kickoff

The final stretch of preseason will also allow the squad to strengthen its identity under Eustáquio's leadership, ensuring the team is fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

A week after the opening match, York United FC returns home to York Lions Stadium for the highly anticipated home opener on Sunday, April 13, against Halifax Wanderers FC at 3 p.m. ET.

With a revamped squad, fresh ambitions, and an intense preseason behind them, the Nine Stripes are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting campaign.

For more information on York United FC, visit yorkunitedfc.ca and follow the club on X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

