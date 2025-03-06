Pacific FC Unveils The Sky's the Limit Secondary Kit Ahead of 2025 Canadian Premier League Season

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC today unveiled its secondary kit ahead of the kickoff of the Canadian Premier League's seventh season next month.

The Sky's The Limit kit pays homage to the proven pathway Pacific has developed on Vancouver Island that guides local players from the grassroots to the professional game. Depicting the vast, limitless blue skies over Vancouver Island, the jersey symbolizes the journey of every young player lacing up their cleats for the first time, dreaming bigger than ever before.

Pacific's The Sky's The Limit kit campaign spotlights numerous local players from Vancouver Island, including Sami Keshavarz, 17, the youngest player Pacific has signed to a youth development contract in club history, who went on it ink his first professional contract with the club in December 2024.

"I told myself if I'm going to do this, I'm going to put my full effort into becoming a pro," said Sami Keshavarz, midfielder, Pacific FC. "For it to finally happen it feels like I've checked the first big box on my career."

Keshavarz, a native of Saanich, is an alum of the Trident Development and Vancouver Island (VI) Wave programs, Keshavarz's signing exemplifies Pacific's mandate to develop local players through its Powered by Pacific programming and to provide a pathway to professional opportunities for graduates of the Island's soccer community.

The Sky's The Limit kit recognizes a new era on Vancouver Island, where a journey from local pitches to the professional field at Starlight Stadium is now a reality. It represents a call to the next generation of players to train fiercely, and to believe that one day, they too can wear the Trident crest as a Pacific player.

The TELUS-branded jersey features light blue, depicting the sky, and navy blue, matching the colour of Pacific's youth development program. For every The Sky's The Limit kit sold during the 2025 CPL season, TELUS will donate one Pacific match ticket to KidSport of Greater Victoria, to be used at the club's Kids Takeover Match on Oct. 5, 2025.

"We designed this kit as a tribute to the work we've done through our youth development program that sets us apart from other teams in the CPL," said Simon Avila, Director of Ticketing & Marketing, Pacific FC. "The Island has always been a hub for talent and we're incredibly proud to see the results of a pathway from grassroots to professional soccer within our club."

Stay tuned for the unveiling of Pacific's primary TELUS-branded jerseys in the coming weeks.

The season kicks off on Saturday, April 5, at 4 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium, where Pacific will take on Valour FC of Winnipeg.

