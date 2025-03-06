Vancouver FC Signs Kunle Dada-Luke for 2025 Season

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC has officially signed dynamic fullback Kunle Dada-Luke ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

The 25-year-old joins the club on a deal guaranteed for the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026. He brings pace, versatility and a winning mentality to the squad, as well as valuable CPL experience after spending the past four years representing the Eagles' provincial rival Pacific FC.

A League Champion in 2021, Dada-Luke has established himself as a top fullback in the League and will now look to build on that reputation with Vancouver.

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the fastest players in the CPL to Vancouver FC," said head coach Afshin Ghotbi. "His experience, grit, and relentless energy will be invaluable both on and off the pitch."

A product of the Toronto FC Academy, Dada-Luke built an impressive career in the CPL, playing a key role in Pacific FC's 2021 Championship and surpassing 100 League appearances. His experience and leadership will be vital as Vancouver aims to make a strong push this season.

Dada-Luke, who embraces his Nigerian heritage and is known for his signature headband and tireless work ethic, is eager to contribute to his new squad.

"The fans, the project, and the vision for the future all played a big part in my decision," said Dada-Luke. "I can't wait to get started."

With preseason underway, Vancouver FC supporters can look forward to seeing Dada-Luke in action when the club kicks off its 2025 campaign on Sunday, April 6 at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre. The Eagles will welcome York United FC for its home and season opener, at 4 p.m. PT.

Vancouver FC now has 16 confirmed players ahead of the 2025 season

Vancouver FC Roster as of March 6, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Kunle Dada-Luke Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.,

Midfielders: Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, TJ Tahid, Dominic Joseph

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

