After Special Season, York United FC Earn Litany of Award Nominations

November 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Canadian Premier League side York United delivered a special season and the performance is reflected in a litany of 2024 CPL Awards nominations.

The Nine Stripes set 10 new records as they reached the playoffs and delivered a collection of memorable moments.

With nine goals and six assists, striker Brian Wright led the league in goal contributions and the best-ever season of his career has ensured he's in the running for two different awards: Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

20-year-old defender Noah Abatneh confirmed his burgeoning reputation as one of the best young talents in the country with an excellent sophomore season. He racked up 23 appearances in all competitions, and scored his very first pro goal too. A calm, composed and classy centre-back, his nomination for Best Canadian Under-21 Player is richly deserved.

French goalkeeper Thomas Vincensini was a standout for the club in his first season. With seven clean sheets, he played every single second of the 2024 campaign and was twice named Allstate CPL Goalkeeper of the Month, the only netminder to do so on more than once occasion.

Head Coach Benjamín Mora arrived eight games into the campaign and immediately put his imprint on the side. From his first 10 assignments, there was just one defeat as the team delivered six wins and three draws, a run of form that saw them reach top spot in the CPL table for the first time in their history.

39 points were racked up in the regular season - a club record - and the fourth-placed finish ensured an historic home playoff. The subsequent win over Pacific FC at York Lions Stadium was the first ever playoff win secured by The Nine Stripes.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

