Kemari Record-Wright Joins the Academy

Some opportunities are too big to ignore. For Kemari Record-Wright, that moment came when York United's scouting staff took notice and invited him for a tryout with the Academy. It was the opportunity he had been working toward, and he seized it without hesitation to join the team ahead of the Academy's debut season in League1 Ontario.

Born in Scarborough, Kemari's football journey began at Unionville Milliken SC, where his natural talent quickly stood out. His development led him to Toronto FC Academy, where he continued refining his skills and pushing his limits. His progress earned him a call-up to the U15 Canadian men's national team, where he represented his country at the Concacaf Championship and was named Man of the Match against Guatemala.

"I'm fortunate that York United saw potential in me, and now it's my job to prove them right and prove a lot of people wrong," says Kemari.

For him, football has always been more than just a game, it has been about carrying on a legacy. His older brother was the reason he first stepped onto the pitch. When an injury cut his brother's playing career short, Kemari made it his mission to continue what he started. Every step forward has been fueled by that promise.

His family's unwavering support and countless sacrifices have played an equally crucial role. From late-night airport pickups to long drives for training and matches, they have always been there to help him chase his dream.

"It's important to recognize and appreciate these sacrifices, as they motivate me to keep pushing so one day I can make them proud," he reflects.

At York United FC Academy, he is embracing a fresh challenge. This is more than just joining a team; it is stepping into a program committed to developing the next generation of talent in Canada.

"Being part of York Academy means a lot to me. I've had the chance to be involved in a brand-new team, watching it grow and seeing our progress so far. The Academy provides the right environment and high standards for young players who want to go pro. It's up to us to make the most of this opportunity," he adds.

Kemari's journey is one of resilience, belief, and seizing opportunities. Now, he steps into his next chapter, ready to grow and make his mark.

