Three Forge FC Players Nominated for the 2024 CPL Player of the Year

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced Monday that Kyle Bekker, Tristan Borges, and Alessandro Hojabrpour have been nominated for the 2024 Canadian Premier League Player of the Year award, honouring the best player during the 2024 regular season. They sit amongst five nominees alongside Cavalry FC's Tobias Warschewski and York United FC's Brian Wright.

Bekker, 34, continued to pull the strings for Forge in his sixth season with the club, as the Hamilton-based side went on to win the regular season and lift the CPL Shield for the first time. The midfielder once again proved himself key to Forge's progressive play. He finished the season tied for second among all CPL players in assists and ranked sixth among all CPL players in total chances created with 36. This is Bekker's second nomination for the award in as many years and his fifth nomination overall. He previously won the honour in 2020.

Borges, 26, was the heart of Forge's attack in 2024 and his individual performance over the regular season earned him his first Player of the Year nomination since he won the league's inaugural award in 2019. Borges led all CPL players with 0.74 goal contributions per 90 minutes in 2024, finished the season tied for second with teammate Bekker for most assists among all CPL players with six, and created the third most chances among players in the league with 41. His contributions up front were key to Forge capturing the CPL Shield.

Hojabrpour, 24, has been a top, if sometimes unsung, talent in an accomplished Forge team since his arrival at the club in January 2022. But it was in 2024 that he cemented himself as one of the most dominant players in the CPL. His composure, possession play and ability to move the ball in transition could dictate results for the 2024 regular season winners. Hojabrpour tied teammate Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson for first in the league with a +14 on-field goal difference and led the CPL with 252 progressive passes. He finished second in the league in successful passes in the opposition half, second among CPL midfielders in percentage of duels won and third in most ball recoveries. This is his first nomination for the award.

The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2024 CPL regular season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, November 7 as part of the 2024 CPL Final festivities

The winner of the Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived of by artist Pitseolak Qimirpik and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Nikisuittuq statue is a type of inukshuk, a stone landmark built to lead a traveller home. Its top stone points toward the North Star, making it an important landmark in navigation.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on the dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Voting for the CPL's Player of the Year award is based on performances during the 2024 CPL regular season, not including the Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2024 CPL Playoffs.

