TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: September 2 vs. West Michigan

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, September 2, 2022

Left-handed reliever Gabriel Morales placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Right-handed reliever Alan Mundo placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Right-handed reliever Wilton Castillo transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Right-handed reliever Miguel Mendez transferred from Arizona Complex League to High-A Fort Wayne

Right-handed reliever Walki Lezan transferred from Arizona Complex League to High-A Fort Wayne

Uniform numbers not yet assigned

Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-36, 47-75) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (35-22, 66-57)

Friday, Sept. 2 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 63 of 65 | Game 123 of 131

LHP Jackson Wolf (No. 15 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Dylan Smith (No. 13 Tigers Prospect)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Audio: 1380TheFan.com (Mike Maahs)

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: Tonight is Marvel's "Defender's of the Diamond Night" with the TinCaps wearing Iron Man-themed jerseys that fans have a chance to win. BirdZerk will be in the house tomorrow. Postgame fireworks follow all 3 games this weekend.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 36 pitchers this season, for 63 total with the additions of Wilton Castillo, Walki Lezan, and Miguel Mendez on Friday. Ties franchise record set in 2016.

JACKSON WOLF: Owns the third best WHIP (1.13) and ERA (4.07) among qualified pitchers in the Midwest League. Ranks 2nd in K% (28), 3rd in strikeouts (128), and 4th in K/9 (10.22). Also 4th in K/BB (4.12) and 6th in BB/9 (3.28).

ON-BASE STREAKS: Anthony Vilar (10 games)... Lucas Dunn (7)... Justin Farmer (5).

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: The TinCaps have hosted 10 sell-out crowds this season as they've averaged nearly 5,000 fans per game.

JUSTIN FARMER: Leads Minor League Baseball lead in walks (101)...Has reached base safely multiple times in each of the last five games.

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached base safely in 20 of 22 games as a TinCap...Just had a six-game hit streak snapped. Streak featured a double, a triple, two walks and two RBIs over that stretch.

AGUSTIN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18 (11 games), has a 1.010 OPS with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers and 10 RBIs.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (116), 5th in walks (69), and 9th in stolen bases (26).

ANTHONY VILAR: On a 10-game on-base streak, since Aug. 10 in which he's slashed .387 / .500 / .452 (.952 OPS).

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (44 CS, 29%). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 28, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 4.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 36-20 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-55 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 13-16 in 1-run games, 7-17 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... Infielder Eguy Rosario, who played in 50 games as a TinCap in 2017 at the age of 17, made his MLB debut last Friday with the Padres... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

