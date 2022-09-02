River Bandits Announce 2023 Schedule

September 2, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits have released their 2023 Midwest League regular season schedule. The 132-game season begins at Modern Woodmen Park on April 7, as the Bandits host the South Bend Cubs for Opening Day and the start of a three-game weekend series.

"Next year promises to be our best season yet," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "With home games against all of our local rivals, and games against affiliates of the Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers and Twins, we have a full slate of home games against everyone our fans want to see. I'll be at the top of the steps looking forward to seeing my friends and neighbors from both sides of the river at our award-winning ballpark."

Game times and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

River Bandits' home series schedule (66 total games):

South Bend Cubs (3 games), April 7 - 9

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (6 games), April 18 - 23

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6 games), May 9 - 14

Beloit Sky Carp (6 games), May 23 - 28

Fort Wayne TinCaps (6 games), June 6 - 11

Peoria Chiefs (6 games), June 20 - 25

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (6 games), June 28 - July 3

South Bend Cubs (3 games), July 14 - 16

Lansing Lugnuts (6 games), July 25 - 30

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6 games), August 8 - 13

Beloit Sky Carp (6 games), August 15 - 20

Peoria Chiefs (6 games), August 29 - September 3

Quad Cities will play its 62nd season in the Midwest League with the divisions organized as follows:

WEST:

Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins)

Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins)

Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals)

Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals)

South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers)

EAST:

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres)

Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics)

West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.