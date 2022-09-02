Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM Game)

September 2, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 l Game # 121 (55)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (26-31, 69-54) at Dayton Dragons (23-31, 62-58)

RH Travis Adams (0-3, 6.64) vs. RH Julian Aguiar (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 5, Cedar Rapids 4.

Current Series: Dayton 3, Cedar Rapids 0. The Dragons have averaged 7.3 runs/game in the series while batting .302 with two home runs and a 4.00 ERA.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 6, Cedar Rapids 2. Three Dragons pitchers combined to allow only five hits as starter Thomas Farr worked six strong inning, giving up one run to earn the win. Justice Thompson led a nine-hit attack, going 2 for 4 with a double, run scored, and RBI.

Streaks: The Dragons have won seven straight games and 11 of their last 13. This is their longest winning streak since they won nine straight in June, 2019.

August: The Dragons went 13-12 in August. Top performers included Steven Leyton (.340, 3 HR), Jose Torres (.300, 3 HR), Justice Thompson (4 HR, .920 OPS), Austin Hendrick (5 HR, 21 RBI, .823 OPS), Thomas Farr (2-0, 3.38 ERA), Myles Gayman (0.69 ERA, 13 IP), and Donovan Benoit (3 Sv, 5 IP, 0 R).

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have won seven straight games. Over those seven games, the Dragons lead the MWL in team batting (.304), runs (56), extra base hits (29), and stolen bases (25). Their team OPS of .898 is 112 points higher than any other club in the league.

The Dragons 25 stolen bases (only one caught stealing) since August 25 (seven games) leads all Minor League Baseball during that time period.

Dayton has hit 140 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season.

Steven Leyton over his last 12 games is batting .378 (17 for 45) with three home runs and six doubles.

Jay Allen II over his last six games is batting .423 (11 for 26) with two triples, a double, and eight stolen bases.

Mat Nelson over his last 11 games is batting .326 (14 for 43) with a home run, one triple, and two doubles.

Ashton Creal has hit safely in six straight games, batting .368 (7 for 19) with one triple, one double and three RBI.

Donovan Benoit over his last eight appearances has thrown 12 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 39 with 18 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last five appearances has not allowed a run in 7.1 IP (1 H, 4 BB, 8 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.2 IP (3 H, 3 BB, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, Sept. 3 (7:09 p.m.): Cedar Rapids LH Jaylen Nowlin (1-1, 3.27) at Dayton RH Sam Benschoter (1-1, 2.70) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, Sept, 4 (1:09 p.m.): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-2, 5.26) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.