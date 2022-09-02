Lugnuts Roster Moves: López Returns, Campos to IL

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Catcher Hansen López reinstated from the Covid IL

- Infielder Alexander Campos placed on the Injured List

The updated Lugnuts roster has 26 active players, seven players on the Injured List, four players on the Covid IL and three on the Temporarily Inactive List.

