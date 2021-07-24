TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 24 vs. Dayton

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Saturday, July 24, 2021

Catcher Andelson Arias released

First baseman Seamus Curran released

Outfielder Jawuan Harris released

Fort Wayne TinCaps (33-37) vs. Dayton Dragons (37-32)

Saturday, July 24 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 41 of 60 | Game 71 of 120

LHP Erik Sabrowski (1.88 ERA) vs. LHP Jacques Pucheu (4.50 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Dragons, 7-3. Fort Wayne drew 9 walks, while also out-hitting Dayton, 8-5. Half the TinCaps' hits were doubles.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 3 in a row, and 5 of their last 6... Fort Wayne has won 4 consecutive games twice this season (but has yet to win 4 straight at home so far).

PATIENT APPROACH: In the HAC Eastern Division, the TinCaps lead the way in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging more than 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.9%. The Padres rank 3rd (10.3%).

SUPER SABROWSKI: Lefty Erik Sabrowski has struck out 37 batters through 24 innings. Of pitchers who've thrown 24-plus innings in the league this season, his K% of 39% is 3rd highest. His 1.88 ERA is 7th lowest.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 135. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas also leads the league in doubles with 23. Ornelas is also top 10 in contact rate, making contact on about 91% of the pitches he swings at.

GIVIN TAKES: In 17 games with the TinCaps this month, infielder Chris Givin has led the team in walks (12). That's also the 5th most in the HAC since his debut on July 6.

LITTLE IMPROVEMENT: Outfielder Grant Little has a .352 on-base percentage. That's up from a .338 OBP as a TinCap in 2019. (The average OBP in the HAC is currently .331.) He's hit safely in 3 straight games and reached base in 6 in a row.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 6th in HAC in RBIs (45) and 7th in home runs (12).

JUSTIN TIME: Infielder Justin Lopez ranks 6th in the HAC in doubles (16). Lopez has improved month-to-month this season. In 19 July games, he's hitting .284 with a .355 OBP and .893 OPS. He has 6 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers, and 12 RBIs.

LEFTY LOVE: In 25 at-bats against lefties, infielder Ethan Skender is hitting .440 with a 1.161 OPS. That includes 4 doubles and a triple. As a team, the TinCaps are slashing .235 / .354 / .313 (.668 OPS) against lefties. Meanwhile, they're posting a .223 / .328 / .359 (.687 OPS) line against righties.

TOUGH LUCK: Infielder Luis Almanzar has 6 walks against only 7 strikeouts in July. However, he's just 3-for-36 (.083), though that includes a homer Wednesday.

TAKE A WALK: Catcher Adam Kerner has walked 17% of the time he's been up this year. For those in the HAC with 115-plus plate appearances, that's the 6th highest BB%.

RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 7th in the HAC in stolen bases (22).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-5 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 5-6 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO TOKYO: 3 former Fort Wayne players are set to compete in the Olympics. Left-handed pitcher Óliver Pérez, who pitched for the Wizards in 2001, is representing Mexico, while Diego Goris, a TinCaps infielder in 2013, is playing for the Dominican Republic. Big league veteran Tim Federowicz spent a week at Parkview Field in 2015 on a rehab assignment. He's a catcher for Team USA. Dayton Dragons pitcher Daniel Duarte is currently with Team Mexico as well. The opening round starts Wednesday... 2 Northeast Indiana natives are also in the Olympics: Rachel Dincoff (discus; USA) and Andrea Filler (softball; Italy).

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

