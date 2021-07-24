TinCaps' Win Streak Snapped at Three

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps had their win streak halted at three with a 4-3 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Saturday night at Parkview Field.

Starting pitching dominated the first three innings. The TinCaps (33-38) were anchored by starter Erik Sabrowski, while the Dragons (38-32) got a strong start to the game from left-hander Jacques Pucheu.

Dayton broke into the scoring column in the fourth on a sacrifice fly, but Fort Wayne responded with designated hitter Agustin Ruiz's 12th double of the year, driving in left fielder Grant Little a half-inning later.

Pitching then held again, and Sabrowski and Pucheu continued to duel. The two combined to allow just two earned runs and strike out 13 hitters over a pair of five inning starts.

In the seventh, Dayton untied the game and expanded on their new lead. Another sacrifice fly and a two-run single from Dragons second baseman Francisco Urbaez made it a 4-1 TinCap deficit.

Just after the seventh inning stretch, Fort Wayne started to mount its comeback. After first baseman Luis Almanzar led off the inning with a double off the wall in left field, catcher Adam Kerner drove him in with a double.

In the eighth, the 'Caps clawed to within one when right fielder Tirso Ornelas scored on a wild pitch after the game resumed following a 33-minute weather delay. Unfortunately, the comeback was halted by Dragons closer Ricky Karcher.

The game was played in front of 7,174 fans. It's just the second time this season that the attendance eclipsed 7,000 fans, along with the Fourth of July.

Next Game: Sunday, July 25 vs. Dayton (1:05 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Guarate

- Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Carson Spiers

