TinCaps Offer Fans Chance to be Front Row for 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps are thrilled to welcome back real-life fans to Parkview Field when their 2021 season begins on Tuesday, May 4.

There's a chance for fans to be front row for every TinCaps game, even while health and safety protocols limit the ballpark's capacity to about 3,000 fans to begin the season. The team is offering fans a unique and exclusive opportunity to purchase a life-size cardboard cutout that will be placed in the front row at Parkview Field. Only a limited number of cutouts will be available while supplies last.

These front row seats around the dugouts and bullpens have been deemed a "buffer zone" by Major League Baseball for fan and player safety; thus, real-life fans will be seated elsewhere around the ballpark. The TinCaps Cutouts offer is available for $30.

"It's going to be awesome to have real-life fans back at Parkview Field for Opening Day on May 4," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "And we're still looking forward to when we're able to have a fully sold-out ballpark down the road. But for now, this is a fun chance for fans to be seen in the front row at all of our home games that are broadcast on TV and streamed online. We've already had some fans with creative ideas to get cutouts for their pet dog, grandparent, or another loved one."

Fans can upload their photo at TinCaps.com. The team will post photos of the cutouts on social media, too, for fans to see. After the "buffer zone" physical distancing limit is lifted, fans will be invited to the ballpark to take their life-size cutout home as a keepsake souvenir.

Tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

The TinCaps begin their 120-game High-A Central season on May 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). That kicks off a special six-game Opening Week homestand with all games scheduled against West Michigan. The TinCaps' 60-game home schedule runs through September 12.

TinCaps home games will air on Comcast Network 81 and MiLB.TV.

Note: Unlike the team's previous "First in Line" fan initiative, this TinCaps Cutouts offer does not include an undated ticket to a game or a donation to a local non-profit.

