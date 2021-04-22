Garrett Mitchell, Brewers Top Prospect and #1 Pick, Coming to Appleton

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have informed the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers that Garrett Mitchell, the #1 pick of the Brewers in the 2020 draft and the #1 prospect in the organization, will start his minor league career at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Brewers drafted Mitchell, an outfielder from UCLA, with the twentieth pick of last year's draft.

Mitchell was the starting centerfielder in all fifteen games played by the Bruins in his junior season and hit .355 with an OPS of .909 before the COVID-19 shutdown. Mitchell made his professional debut playing in the Cactus League with the Brewers during Spring Training by appearing in 22 games, going 11-for-30 with a homer, six RBI, and an OPS of .973.

Ten of the twelve first round picks signed by Milwaukee since 2008 have worn a Timber Rattlers jersey. Mitchell will become the eleventh.

This will not be Mitchell's first trip to the Midwest. In 2018, he was a member of the Mankato MoonDogs, a team in the Northwoods League.

The remainder of the Timber Rattlers roster will be announced in conjunction with the team's departure from the Brewers Spring Training complex in Maryvale, Arizona on May 1.

Manager Matt Erickson will lead Mitchell and the rest of the Timber Rattlers into the first game of the season on Tuesday, May 4 against the Beloit Snappers. Game time is 6:35pm. The only tickets remaining for Opening Night are grass seating and Home Run Porch seating. There are a limited number of tickets remaining for the other five games (May 5 through May 9) of the first homestand.

Individual game tickets for the second homestand of the season went on sale on April 20 and are available now. Ticket packages for 2021 are also available.

Make your purchase from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

