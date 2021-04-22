Single Game Tickets on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop Now Available

SOUTH BEND, IN - The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop on top of The Ivy at Berlin Place will be made available to the public for the first time this season on Tuesday, May 4 as the South Bend Cubs host the Quad Cities River Bandits at 7:05 p.m. on Opening Night. Tickets will also be available for nine other games.

The ticket package to watch the game with the best view in the park includes your game ticket, two-hour ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, cash bar, and private restrooms. Tickets are only $30 and provide a unique opportunity for fans and the general public to experience the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet will be served on the Rooftop and includes burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and lemonade.

"The team at United is proud to once again support the South Bend Cubs and the community by offering these rooftop tickets to fans," said Alysa Snell, United's Market Vice President in Indiana and Ohio. "While 2020 was a challenging year for all of us, we hope that this baseball season will bring enjoyment and memories to rooftop attendees as United welcomes back fans to safely take part in America's favorite pastime. "

Fans sitting in the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop still have the opportunity to take in all parts of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Guests are allowed to enter and exit the rooftop as they please to experience the entire ballpark.

The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, located just outside of the stadium in left field, provides a space for larger groups to enjoy a South Bend Cubs game or non-gameday event with a one-of-a-kind view of Four Winds Field and Downtown South Bend.

Additional individual game ticket events will also be available on May 30, June 9 and June 24. Dates in July, August and September will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit the South Bend Cubs Box Office, call (574) 235-9988, or go to SouthBendCubs.com to purchase your ticket package.

These games will follow the State of Indiana's guidelines set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium and on the rooftop. In accordance with St. Joseph County health and safety guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all times while in public areas like restrooms, in the elevator, the buffet line, and at the bar. These coverings may be removed when actively eating and drinking while at your seat.

