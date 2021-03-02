TinCaps Hiring for 2021 Season

March 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With Opening Day on May 4 quickly approaching, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring part-time employees for the 2021 season. Applications can be found at TinCapsJobs.com.

Available positions range from working in The Orchard Team Store to the concessions crew, ballpark sanitation, and even specialty roles like video production. See below for a full list of positions to apply for.

The team is also currently in the process of hiring a limited number of interns.

Parkview Field has perennially been rated as Minor League Baseball's No. 1 ballpark for fan experience, thanks in large part to the customer service provided by employees. More than half of the team's full-time staff began working for the organization as either a part-time employee or intern before earning a promotion.

"We're flexible with people's schedules," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "So while if someone's able to work all 60 of our home games, that's fantastic, but not a requirement."

The TinCaps, who were recently promoted as a franchise to be the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, open their season at Parkview Field on May 4 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). That's the first of 60 home games for the 'Caps, whose final game of the season at Parkview Field is scheduled for September 12. Game times will be released in the near future.

During this pandemic, the TinCaps lost their 2020 season.

Tickets for the 2021 season will be on sale soon. In the meantime, fans can purchase undated tickets, along with a cardboard cutout, through the team's

"First in Line" package.

Questions about employment can be directed to the team's HR Administrator, Cathy Tinney: tinney@tincaps.com. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

2021 Fort Wayne TinCaps Part-Time Positions Available to Apply For

- Food & Beverage

o Back Counter

o Bartender (21+)

o Cashier (21+)

o Cook

o Dish Washer

o Food Cart

o Food Runner

o Group Party/VIP Areas

o Stocker

o Wait Staff (21+)

- General

o Kids Zone Attendant

o Parking Attendant

o Team Store

o Ticket Office

- Specialty Roles

o Ballpark Cleaning / Janitorial (Game Time / 3rd Shift)

o Special Events (Non-Game Day Events; Hourly, Year-Round)

o Video Production Crew

Notes:

- Must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Some positions require applicant to be 21 or older (21+).

- Applicants for positions that must be over 21 must be able to obtain a valid Indiana alcohol permit.

- Applicants under the age of 18 must have a valid work permit and completed parental permission form.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.