Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Returns for 2021

DAYTON, OH - Back for 2021, the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark will host 34 high school baseball games, as 68 area high schools will move a regular season game from their home field to the downtown Dayton ballpark. The Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is in its 16th year of giving high schools the opportunity to play at a world-class facility.

The Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase" is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, Orthopedic Associate's passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. Orthopedic Associates is proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.oadoctors.com.

"This is one of my favorite Dragons programs, without question," said team president Robert Murphy. "The kids are playing for the love of the game, in front of their families and classmates. It has a very wholesome, grassroots feel to it, and we enjoy hosting these games at Day Air Ballpark each season."

The public is welcome to attend. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be signed up for in advance by going to the Dayton Dragons website. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online buying links will be made available to all of the schools and will also be available on the Dragons website later this month.

"Orthopedic Associates is thrilled to expand our partnership with the Dayton Dragons, through the High School Baseball Showcase," noted David Mohler, COO of Orthopedic Associates. "We wish the players all the best, and welcome the community back into safe, family-oriented fun at Day Air Ballpark."

2021 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

Date Time Away Team Home Team

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School Beavercreek High School

Saturday, April 3, 2021 7:00pm Lakota West High School West Clermont High School

Friday, April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School Houston High School

Friday, April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School Versailles High School

Saturday, April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School Middletown High School

Saturday, April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School Franklin High School

Saturday, April 10, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School Fairfield High School

Sunday, April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School Tri-County North High School

Sunday, April 11, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School East Clinton High School

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School Preble Shawnee High School

Thursday, April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School Fairborn High School

Saturday, April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School Delphos St Johns High School

Saturday, April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School Twin Valley South High School

Saturday, April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School Franklin Monroe High School

Friday, April 23, 2021 7:00pm West Liberty-Salem High School Mechanicsburg High School

Saturday, April 24, 2021 4:00pm Centerville JV/Frosh Harrison Frosh/JV

Saturday, April 24, 2021 7:00pm Centerville High School Harrison High School

Sunday, April 25, 2021 1:00pm Northridge High School Carlisle High School

Sunday, April 25, 2021 4:00pm Fairlawn High School Newton High School

Sunday, April 25, 2021 7:00pm Tecumseh High School Troy High School

Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:00pm Bellbrook High School Xenia High School

Friday, April 30, 2021 7:00pm Madeira High School Reading High School

Saturday, May 1, 2021 1:00pm Lima Perry High School Riverside High School

Saturday, May 1, 2021 7:00pm Northwestern High School Van Wert High School

Sunday, May 2, 2021 1:00pm Brookville High School Tippecanoe High School

Sunday, May 2, 2021 4:00pm Covington High School St. Henry High School

Sunday, May 2, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School Valley View High School

Thursday, May 6, 2021 7:00pm Richmond High School Union County High School

Friday, May 7, 2021 4:30pm Carroll High School Alter High School

Friday, May 7, 2021 7:00pm Lima Bath High School Minster High School

Saturday, May 8, 2021 1:00pm Spencerville High School Botkins High School

Saturday, May 8, 2021 10:00am Middletown High School Miamisburg High School

Saturday, May 8, 2021 4:00pm Lebanon High School Greenville High School

Saturday, May 8, 2021 7:00pm Bethel High School Fort Loramie High School

*Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

