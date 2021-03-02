Peoria Chiefs Announce Limited Fan Attendance for 2021

Peoria, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs, in conjunction with state and local health officials, have announced that fans will be able to attend games at Dozer Park for the 2021 season.

The decision will allow a limit of 20% occupancy in the seating bowl, while suites will be limited to 10 guests per suite. Picnic areas will see various limits, depending on group sizes.

All attendees must wear face coverings and physically distance themselves during the event.

Thorough cleaning, disinfecting and safety measures will be a priority at Dozer Park. More information regarding safe practices will be announced prior to the season. The Chiefs will continue to work with state and local health officials as the year progresses for any changes.

"It's been a long year and a half without baseball in Peoria, but we are excited to get back to it and to welcome fans back to Dozer Park, safely," Chiefs GM, Jason Mott, said.

The Chiefs 2021 season will kick-off on May 4th , with a six-game swing in Cedar Rapids followed by two home stints against Wisconsin (May 11-16) and Quad Cities (May 18-23).

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

