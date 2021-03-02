Captains Announce 2021 Home Game Times

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains today announced game times for all home games during the 2021 season. The Captains' home opener will be Tuesday, May 11 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Game times for 2021 Captains home games will be as follows:

May

Tuesday-Saturday: 6:35 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30 p.m.

Exceptions: None

June

Tuesday-Saturday: 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30 p.m.

Exceptions: None

July

Tuesday-Saturday: 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30 p.m.

Exceptions: Sunday, July 4 (7 p.m.)

August

Tuesday-Saturday: 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30 p.m.

Exceptions: None

September

Tuesday-Saturday: 6:35 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30 p.m.

Exceptions: Wednesday, September 8 (1 p.m.), Wednesday, September 15 (noon), Sunday, September 12 (6:35 p.m.)

Further information regarding ticketing, promotions, health and safety procedures, road game times and the Captains' roster will be announced in the near future.

Because it is likely the Captains will begin the season with reduced capacity, the best way to guarantee seats for the 2021 season is to secure a season ticket plan. To reserve your seats, please contact Kate Roth at kroth@captainsbaseball.com.

