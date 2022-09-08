TinCaps Game Information: September 8 at Lake County

September 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-39, 49-78) @ Lake County Captains (39-21, 74-52)

Thursday, Sept. 8 (6:35 p.m.) | Classic Park | Eastlake, OH | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Road Game 63 of 66 | Game 128 of 131

RHP Ryan Bergert (Padres No. 21 Prospect) vs. LHP Jaime Arias

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps fell to Lake County, 3-2. Efraín Contreras pitched six scoreless innings, his first six inning performance since Sept. 2, 2019. Josttin Diaz's two-run homer scored both TinCaps runs in the seventh, but the Captains rallied for three runs in the eighth.

MAKE-A-WISH: On Aug. 19, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the TinCaps hosted Marshall, a 6-year-old from Fort Wayne who's been fighting Leukemia, a blood cancer. Wearing a personalized team jersey, Marshall joined the team for batting practice, played catch with pitcher Efraín Contreras, brought out the team's lineup card to the umpires with manager Brian Esposito, joined the team's TV broadcast, and enjoyed that night's fireworks show with his parents and brother. On Wednesday, Marshall had his wish granted to meet the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego as they took on the Diamondbacks.

JUSTIN FARMER: Third in Minor League Baseball lead in walks (103).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: 6th in MWL in BB% (16%).

JOSTTIN DIAZ: Has homered in three consecutive games. Had never homered in back-to-back games prior to this stretch. Is the first TinCap to homer in three-straight games this season.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18 (16 games), ranks 5th in the MWL in AVG (.316), 6th in SLG (.561), and 8th in OPS (.930). In span, has 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers and 12 RBIs...Also robbed a home run on Wednesday.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (121), 5th in walks (69), and 9th in stolen bases (26).

ALBERT FABIAN: After Friday night's 2-hit, 2-RBI game that included a double, he smiled and said, "I'm back." It was his first multi-hit game since Aug. 10. He doubled again Saturday and homered on Tuesday.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are tied for second in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (46 CS). Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 29, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 13, and Adam Kerner has caught 4.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 36 pitchers this season, for 63 total, tying a franchise record set in 2016.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 37-21 when scoring first (65% win rate) and 12-57 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 14-17 in 1-run games, 7-18 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... The alumni list features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-39, 49-78) @ Lake County Captains (39-21, 74-52)

Thursday, Sept. 8 (6:35 p.m.) | Classic Park | Eastlake, OH | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Road Game 63 of 66 | Game 128 of 131

RHP Ryan Bergert (Padres No. 21 Prospect) vs. LHP Jaime Arias

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps fell to Lake County, 3-2. Efraín Contreras pitched six scoreless innings, his first six inning performance since Sept. 2, 2019. Josttin Diaz's two-run homer scored both TinCaps runs in the seventh, but the Captains rallied for three runs in the eighth.

MAKE-A-WISH: On Aug. 19, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the TinCaps hosted Marshall, a 6-year-old from Fort Wayne who's been fighting Leukemia, a blood cancer. Wearing a personalized team jersey, Marshall joined the team for batting practice, played catch with pitcher Efraín Contreras, brought out the team's lineup card to the umpires with manager Brian Esposito, joined the team's TV broadcast, and enjoyed that night's fireworks show with his parents and brother. On Wednesday, Marshall had his wish granted to meet the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego as they took on the Diamondbacks.

JUSTIN FARMER: Third in Minor League Baseball lead in walks (103).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: 6th in MWL in BB% (16%).

JOSTTIN DIAZ: Has homered in three consecutive games. Had never homered in back-to-back games prior to this stretch. Is the first TinCap to homer in three-straight games this season.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18 (16 games), ranks 5th in the MWL in AVG (.316), 6th in SLG (.561), and 8th in OPS (.930). In span, has 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers and 12 RBIs...Also robbed a home run on Wednesday.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (121), 5th in walks (69), and 9th in stolen bases (26).

ALBERT FABIAN: After Friday night's 2-hit, 2-RBI game that included a double, he smiled and said, "I'm back." It was his first multi-hit game since Aug. 10. He doubled again Saturday and homered on Tuesday.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are tied for second in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (46 CS). Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 29, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 13, and Adam Kerner has caught 4.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 36 pitchers this season, for 63 total, tying a franchise record set in 2016.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 37-21 when scoring first (65% win rate) and 12-57 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 14-17 in 1-run games, 7-18 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... The alumni list features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.