Wisconsin Beat Beloit 5-1 for Third Straight Win

September 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are trying to finish the 2022 Midwest League strong. They broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Thursday night to beat the Beloit Sky Carp 4-1 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The win was the third straight for the Timber Rattlers, who have won eight of their last ten games.

Dalvy Rosario put the Sky Carp (62-66 overall, 31-32 second half) up 1-0 on the second pitch of the game with a solo home run.

Jose Acosta stopped a Beloit rally in the top of the fourth and was a one-man rally in the bottom of the fourth for Wisconsin (68-60, 32-31). The Sky Carp had a runner on first after Osiris Johnson drew a one-out walk in the top of the fourth. Kyler Castillo hit a line drive to looked like a sure base hit. However, Acosta made a leaping grab for the second out and fired a strike to first just after he landed to double Johnson off first for the inning-ending double play. In the bottom of the inning, Acosta hit a two-out, solo home run to tie the game 1-1.

Neither starting pitcher gave up another run. Beloit's Evan Fitterer allowed four hits and a walk over five innings. Alexander Cornielle, the Rattlers starter, also allowed just four hits while walking two and striking out seven over six innings.

The game remained tied until the bottom eighth inning, and it was Acosta who started the rally for Wisconsin.

Beloit reliever Patrick Murphy took too long to deliver a 3-2 pitch to Acosta and an autoball was called to send Acosta to first base with a leadoff walk. Zack Raabe followed with a double to right and the Rattlers had runners at second and third with no outs.

Arbert Cipion, batting with the Sky Carp's infield playing in on the grass, chopped a 1-2 pitch from Murphy back through the middle to score both runners and the Rattlers were up 3-1.

Wisconsin added to their lead on a run-scoring error on a grounder off the bat of Jeferson Quero and an RBI single by Eduardo García for a 5-1 lead.

Joey Matulovich pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth inning to pick up his fifth win of the season. Brannon Jordan closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Game four of the series is Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Carlos Rodríguez (3-1, 1.44) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Jake Walters (1-2, 4.26) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 6:40pm.

The Timber Rattlers will don the lederhosen inspired jerseys and become the Brats as part of their annual Bratoberfest celebration on Friday! The jerseys are up for bid right now in online auctions that end on Sunday, September 11 at 6:30pm and 7:00pm. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back. The first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive a bobblehead depicting former Rattler Joey Wiemer dressed in his Brats jersey from 2021 courtesy of Cher-Make.

You can really get into the spirit of the game when you purchase a Bratoberfest Ticket Package that includes a box seat ticket, a beer bat, and one fill up of the beer bat for $35 when you use promo code 'brat'.

Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of a Supper Club Friday from Arty's and 101.1 WIXX once they are inside. Johnson Financial Group presents postgame fireworks, and after the fireworks, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starting at 6:20pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv for subscribers.

R H E

BEL 100 000 000 - 1 6 1

WIS 010 000 04x - 5 7 0

Click here for Thursday's Boxscore

HOME RUNS:

BEL:

Dalvy Rosario (9th, 0 on in 1st inning off Alexander Cornielle, 0 out)

WIS:

Jose Acosta (8th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Evan Fitterer, 2 out)

WP: Joey Matulovich (5-1)

LP: Patrick Murphy (0-1)

TIME: 2:10

ATTN: 4,000

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.