Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 l Game # 126 (60)

Jackson Field l Lansing Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (26-33, 65-60) at Lansing Lugnuts (28-34, 53-75)

RH Julian Aguiar (0-1, 18.00) vs. RH Joey Estes (3-7, 4.76)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a season-ending six-game series. Season Series: Lansing 9, Dayton 5.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 5, Lansing 4. The Dragons came back from an early two-run deficit to even the series at one win apiece. Justice Thompson tied the game with a two-out, two-run single in the fourth, and Michel Triana broke the tie with a two-run triple in the sixth. Triana also had a double.

Streaks: The Dragons have won 10 of their last 12 games and 14 of their last 18.

Team and Player Notes:

Last night's win allowed the Dragons to clinch a winning full-season record for the second straight season. They were 65-55 in 2021.

Over the last 12 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in team batting (.294), runs (82), extra base hits (42), and stolen bases (38). Their stolen base total during that period (since August 25) is first in all Minor League Baseball, and the Dragons now lead the MWL in stolen bases for the year.

Dayton has hit 145 home runs, setting a new club record for homers in a season. The club record had been 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season.

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Rece Hinds, with nine home runs (or Mat Nelson with eight) could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

Tyler Callihan has been selected as the MWL Player of the Week (8/29-9/4). In his last eight games, he is batting .355 with 2 HR and 8 RBI.

Noelvi Marte has a 9-game hitting streak. Over his last 17 games, he is batting .350 with 2 home runs, 3 doubles, 8 stolen bases, .973 OPS.

Steven Leyton over his last 14 games is batting .380 (19 for 50) with three home runs and six doubles.

Jay Allen II over his last nine games is batting .400 (14 for 35) with two triples, a double, and 10 stolen bases.

Justice Thompson over his last 13 games is batting .341 with a home run, three doubles, 10 RBI, nine walks, and four stolen bases.

Mat Nelson over his last 14 games is batting .333 (18 for 54) with a home run, one triple, and three doubles.

Ashton Creal over his last 10 games is batting .321 (9 for 28) with one triple, one double and three RBI.

Michel Triana over his last nine games is batting .306 with three home runs, three doubles, two triples, 11 RBI, and an OPS of 1.066.

Donovan Benoit over his last 10 appearances: 13.1 IP, 2 R (1.35 ERA), 5 H, 2 BB, 20 SO, 5 for 5 in save opportunities.

Jake Gozzo over his last five appearances has not allowed a run in 7.1 IP (1 H, 4 BB, 8 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.2 IP (3 H, 3 BB, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, Sept, 9 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Sam Benschoter (1-1, 2.57) at Lansing RH Kyle Virbitsky (2-2, 3.74)

Saturday, Sept, 10 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Miguel Medrano (2-4, 7.55) at Lansing RH Mason Miller (0-1, 6.75)

Sunday, Sept, 11 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-1, 5.12) at Lansing RH Jorge Juan (0-2, 6.45)

