TinCaps Game Information: May 21 vs. West Michigan

May 21, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-22) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (16-21)

Saturday, May 21 (6:35 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 17 of 66 | Game 38 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Dylan Smith (No. 9 Tigers prospect)

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat West Michigan, 10-5, on the back of an eight-run second inning. Corey Rosier, Robert Hassell III, Brandon Valenzuela, and Matthew Acosta all had multiple hits in the game.

FORT WAYNE DAISES: Tonight the TinCaps are honoring the former players and/or family members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) as part of the Fort Wayne Daisies Throwback Game. The honorees include three former Daisies: Isabel Alvarez, Dolly Ozburn, and Katie Horstman. In addition, the TinCaps will be wearing themed jerseys that are modeled after those the Daisies wore. The Fort Wayne Daisies played in the (AAGPBL) from 1945-1954 and won three regular season titles over that span. The Daisies were managed by Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx from 1951-52. Click here for more on tonight's fesitivities.

FAN FRENZY: For the second straight night, the TinCaps set a season-high in attendance. The sellout crowd of 8,045 was the largest crowd at Parkview Field since July 4, 2019. COVID-19 hampered attendance over the past two seasons with the cancelation of the 2020 campaign and limited capacity last season.

REY DAY: Reinaldo Ilarraza had his best offensive day of the season yesterday. Ilarraza grabbed his first RBI of the season on a bases-loaded walk, and then he collected his second RBI and first hit of the year on a single in the seventh.

DOUBLE DIGITS: Yesterday was the fifth time this season that the TinCaps reached a double-digit run total in 37 games. However, Fort Wayne accomplished the feat for the first time at home this season. Previously, they had scored 10+ thrice @ Lansing and once @ Dayton.

ROBERT GASSER: In the Midwest League, ranks 5th in K/9 (12.46) and 6th in K% (32%) coming into the weekend.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (30) and runs (33), 5th in triples (3) and stolen bases (14). Entering the weekend, he's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.04) and has the 8th lowest swinging strike % (9%).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (46), ranks 4th in runs (23) and RBIs (27), 5th in AVG (.319) and stolen bases (13), 6th in OBP (.393), and 7th in TB (67). Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 4 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 17 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL. Only one other player (Pablo Aliendo, SB) is even in double digits. Valenzuela has doubled everyone else. Valenzuela's .992 fielding percentage also leads all catchers (minimum 20 games).

RIPKEN REYES: 5th in the MWL in triples (3) and 3rd in HBP (6). Entering the weekend, Reyes had the 5th lowest K% (14%) and the lowest swinging strike % (6%).

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

