Kernels Fall 12-4 to Lake County

May 21, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels allowed a season-high 14 hits as Lake County plated multiple runs in four different frames in a 12-4 loss on Saturday evening. Lake County scored three in the third and fourth, four in the sixth and two in the eighth as part of their 12-run outburst as the Kernels struggled to limit damage. Cedar Rapids' lead in the West Division has been trimmed to a single game as the Kernels record falls to 25-13.

Will Holland belted a two-run home run in the third to respond to Lake County's three spot in their half, but the Captains tacked on three more in the next inning.

Kyler Fedko and Seth Gray smacked back-to-back doubles in the sixth after a Captains four-run frame. Lake County would add two more in the eighth, followed by a Gray RBI single in the bottom half.

Brad Hanner, Miguel Rodriguez and Tyler Palm combined to work 4.0 scoreless relief innings for the Kernels.

The series loss is the first of 2022 for Cedar Rapids as the Kernels have fallen in back-to-back games at home for just the second time - both occurrences coming in this series.

Game six of the series is set for 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free set of 2022 Kernels baseball cards sponsored by Perfect Game.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2022 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and Twitter feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.