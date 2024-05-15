TinCaps Game Information: May 15 vs. South Bend Cubs

May 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-22) vs. South Bend Cubs (14-20)

Wednesday, May 15 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Aaron Perry

TV: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) / Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM /TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: In their longest game of the season, the TinCaps lost to the Cubs, 8-5, in 11 innings (3 hours and 42 minutes).

CLOSE CALLS: Of the TinCaps' first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. In all, the 'Caps have played 12 one-run games (most in MWL), 8 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps also have played 7 extra-inning games (also most in MWL).

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 7 of their 12 wins.

MANAGERIAL TIES: Not only is TinCaps outfielder Kai Murphy the son of Brewers manager Pat Murphy, South Bend manager Nick Lovullo is the son of Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (luh-VEL-oh).

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 5thin CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 8th (7)... The TinCaps also lead the league in outfield assists (9). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5).

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 16 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 9-game hitting streak (2nd longest in MWL right now to only South Bend's Reivaj Garcia - 12).

ANTHONY VILAR: 11-game on-base streak (9th longest in MWL right now). Slashing .263 / .364 / .447 / .811 OPS during stretch.

JAY BESHEARS: Making High-A debut... In 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, was leading the Cal League in OBP (.489) and walks (31), while ranking 3rd in AVG (.320) and 4th in OPS (.943).

260 TO THE SHOW: Lefty Robert Gasser, who started 18 games for the TinCaps in 2022, made his MLB debut with the Brewers Friday night, tossing 6 shutout innings in a win over the Cardinals. He's the 223rd alum in franchise history to reach the bigs, including 42 on MLB rosters this season.

RIP: This has been a tough stretch for the club as Kathy Winter, the wife of TinCaps head groundskeeper Keith Winter, passed away from ALS on May 3. There was a moment of silence in her honor before Tuesday's game... Former Fort Wayne Wizards third baseman Sean Burroughs suddenly passed away Thursday at the age of 43. In 1999, as an 18-year-old, he set several franchise records that still hold, including AVG (.359), OBP (.464), and a 56-game on-base streak. The Midwest League All-Star made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2002 and spent 7 seasons in the bigs with the Rays, Diamondbacks, and Twins as well... Lois Kohlepp, a ticket-taker at Parkview Field, died in a car accident on April 15... Fort Wayne's long-time mayor, Tom Henry, died from cancer on March 28... And in November, Padres owner Peter Seidler also passed after battling cancer.

Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2024

