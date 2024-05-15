Areinamo Gets an A+ for Wisconsin

May 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beat the Beloit Sky Carp 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Jadher Areinamo doubled in the tying run and scored a run in Wisconsin's three-run fourth inning that put them ahead to stay. Areinamo also contributed with some big defensive plays at third base to help the Rattlers to their fourth straight win.

Beloit (17-17) took the lead on a two-out, RBI single by Johnny Olmstead in the top of the fourth inning. That was the only run allowed by Mark Manfredi, the Wisconsin starting pitcher who struck out six over four innings in the game.

Wisconsin (23-12) went in front with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and they needed one hit to do it. Dylan O'Rae started the rally with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Luke Adams appeared to have grounded out to third for the second out, but Yiddi Cappe's throw to first was wild and the Rattlers had runners on the corners when the dust settled after the play. Areinamo cashed in O'Rae with a double to right to tie the game.

Then, Ramόn Rodríguez drew a walk to load the bases. Eduarqui Fernández was next, and he hit a hard grounder to first. Torin Montgomery fielded the ball cleanly but his throw to second base was wild. Instead of an inning-ending double play, the ball wound up in left field. Both Adams and Areinamo scored to put Wisconsin up 3-1.

The Wisconsin pitching and defense took over from that point.

Chase Costello entered the game for the top of the fifth and retired the Sky Carp in order.

Tate Kuehner relieved Costello to start the sixth inning and found himself in a sticky spot with runners at first and second with one out after a walk and a single. Kuehner escaped the inning with the two-run lead intact with a strikeout and a stellar defensive play from Areinamo at third to take an RBI hit away from Olmstead.

The Sky Carp also had two on with two outs in the eighth inning with Olmstead at the plate. Kuenher got out of the jam again. This time Olmstead hit a line drive right to Adams at first base.

Kuehner closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning - with a strikeout and two grounders to Areinamo - to give the Rattlers their ninth consecutive win over Beloit dating back to last season. He allowed three hits and walked two with three strikeouts over four scoreless innings for the win.

Game three of the series is Thursday evening at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Will Rudy (1-2, 5.25) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Rattlers. Beloit has named Cade Gibson (1-1, 3.96) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

The first 500 fans to attend Thursday's game will receive a baseball from Capital Credit Union that celebrates the slide at the ballpark. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark on Tuesday, there are several ways to catch the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Fans can also listen to the audio on the internet or watch the game on the Bally Live App.

R H E

BEL 000 100 000 - 1 6 4

WIS 000 300 00x - 3 5 0

WP: Tate Kuehner (1-1)

LP: Emmett Olson (2-1)

TIME: 2:15

ATTN: 2,741

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.