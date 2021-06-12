TinCaps Game Information: June 12 vs. Lake County

Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-19) vs. Lake County Captains (18-16)

Saturday, June 12 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 22 of 60 | Game 34 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (3.46 ERA) vs. RHP Eric Mock (-.-- ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (Jack McMullen & Brett Rump) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

PYROTECHNICS: Tonight marks the second Fireworks Night of the year at Parkview Field, this week sponsored by Aunt Millie's. Last week's Fireworks Night resulted in the largest crowd for a TinCaps home game this season, at 4,176.

MOISES MOWS 'EM DOWN: TinCaps starter Moises Lugo has been one of the best pitchers in all of High-A Central at limiting damage. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic is holding opponents to a .190 BABIP (batting average on balls in play), which would rank as the best clip in the league by nearly 40 points. Additionally, Lugo has held opposing hitters to a .183 batting average against (a top-5 mark), and he induces a fly ball 55.4% of the time (2nd highest, only behind teammate Ethan Elliott at 55.7%).

FIREPOWER: Offensively, Fort Wayne has some of the premier hitters in High-A Central in several categories. OF Tirso Ornelas is tied for 2nd in 2B (11), only behind Lake County OF Will Brennan's 12...OF Agustin Ruiz is T-5th in RBI (24) and is 4th in HR (8)...C Jonny Homza is 5th in OPS (.907), 4th in Isolated Power (.277), 6th in wRC+ (146), and 2nd in Line Drive % (26.7%)...INF Ethan Skender is 3rd in Ground Ball % (63.0%), and 3rd in Pull Rate (54.1%)...and INF Justin Lopez is 6th in Up The Middle Rate (34.4%) and 4th in Fly Ball % (55.9%).

WALK THIS WAY: Dwanya Williams-Sutton doesn't have enough plate appearances to qualify as a league leader right now, but if he did, he'd league High-A Central in BB% at a whopping 25% after a 3 BB night on Thursday. Add in that he's been hit by 2 pitches while batting .275, and his .482 OBP would lead by 30 points and 1.032 OPS would also be the best mark in the league... Williams-Sutton led the Low-A Midwest League in OBP in 2019 at .411.

SO GREAT TO HAVE YOU BACK: The Fort Wayne TinCaps have welcomed in an increased capacity this homestand, jumping from approximately 30% over the first month of the season to now 40%. On June 29th, the TinCaps will increase capacity again to roughly 70%. Additionally, the team announced this past Tuesday that every seat at Parkview Field will be available for purchase for games from June 29th on. Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season are set to go on sale next Tuesday, June 15th, at 10:00 a.m.

