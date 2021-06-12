Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Saturday, June 12, 2021 l Game # 35

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (16-18) at Dayton Dragons (20-14)

RH Logan Boyer (0-0, 3.52) vs. RH Spencer Stockton (2-1, 6.57)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 9, Great Lakes 1 (the only Loons win came in the third meeting of the series, a 1-0 game shortened by rain to six innings). The Dragons have won the last seven matchups with the Loons.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 1, Great Lakes 0. Eric Yang's two-out, RBI double in the seventh inning provided the only run of the game. Dragons pitchers Graham Ashcraft, Andy Fisher, and Jake Gilbert combined on a three-hit shutout. Ashcraft struck out a career-high 10 over six innings, the most strikeouts by any Dayton pitcher in a game in 2021. Gilbert got a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth for the save. Dragons pitchers notched 16 strikeouts. Neither team committed an error in the game (eighth game of the year with no errors by either team).

Comeback Kids: Tuesday and Wednesday, the Dragons won two games in two nights despite trailing by five or more runs in each game. Over the previous five years, they have averaged one win when trailing by 5+ runs per every 116 games played. They had six such comebacks in the last five years (697 games), averaging 1.2 comebacks per season in games when trailing by five or more runs. Tuesday night's win after trailing 7-0 matched the largest comeback for the Dragons over at least the last 15 seasons. The Dragons also erased seven-run deficits to win in 2013 and 2016. Records on comebacks date back to 2006. The Dragons have battled back to win five times after trailing by at least four runs since May 18. Here is a comparison of the Dragons number of comeback wins this season to the last five years:

Other Player Notes

Quincy McAfee ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in RBI in the month of June with 16 in 10 games. He is tied for the lead in all of MiLB in doubles since May 29 with seven in 12 games.

Francisco Urbaez over his last 16 games is 18 for 55 (.327) with two home runs, raising his average from .200 to .300.

Alex McGarry is batting .321 over his last seven games with a grand slam home run.

Miguel Hernandez has a six-game hitting streak, batting .280 during the streak.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 13.2 innings, surrendering just three hits and seven walks. He has struck out 22. Opponents have combined to hit just .068 (3 for 44) against Roxby on the year.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in 10 innings (0.90 ERA), allowing just six hits and two walks.

Graham Ashcraft over his last three starts has allowed just one unearned run in 18 innings, lowering his ERA from 5.74 to 2.67.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the Central League East Division.

The Dragons have won four straight games for the first time this season. They are six games above .500 for the first time this season.

The Dragons have won five straight home games and eight of their last 10. Their home record on the year is 11-5.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 24 of the 34 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

HITTING: The Dragons have scored 97 runs in their last 16 games, averaging 6.1 runs per game. This comes on the heels of averaging 2.8 runs per game over the previous 12 games. The Dragons rank tied for third (with Great Lakes) in the league in runs scored on the year.

The Dragons are second in the league in stolen bases with 60 and tied for sixth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .217, the best in the league.

Dragons relievers have allowed just one earned run in 19 innings in the current series with Great Lakes.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 27 errors in 34 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., June 13 (2:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Jesus Vargas (3-2, 2.57) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 4.03) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

