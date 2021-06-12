Snappers Drop Game Five To Kernels 5-1
June 12, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Snappers (16-19) drew one of their biggest crowds of the season on Saturday. Throughout the park, oohs and awes roared at the post-game Fireworks. But the Snappers fell 5-1 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (17-18).
The Kernels logged two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a pair of singles and extended their lead to 4-0 after five with a two-run home run from Wander Javier. Beloit notched a run on an RBI groundout from Zack Kone in the bottom of the sixth, but it was the only run Beloit would get.
Beloit's Top Performers: Ricky Aracena went 2-for-3 with a walk.
Upcoming Promotions: Sunday is Family Funday. That means two-for-one select seltzers (White Claw - Mango and Black Cherry, Vizzy and Truly).
The Snappers are at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels again on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
