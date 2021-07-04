TinCaps Game Information: July 4 vs. Great Lakes

July 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-29) vs. Great Lakes Loons (29-24)

Sunday, July 4 (6:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 29 of 60 | Game 53 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Boyer (1.98 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps relinquished a late lead in an 8-6 loss to the Loons. Knuckleballer Matt Waldron held Great Lakes to 3 runs (2 earned) over 7 innings with 8 strikeouts. Offensively, Fort Wayne had the advantage in hits, 11-9, as Kelvin Melean reached base 4 times with 3 hits and a walk.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD : Each of the last 3 nights, the TinCaps have set a new high for a crowd at Parkview Field this season, including last night's attendance of 6,213 fans. The team plans to host more than 7,000 fans at tonight's game. Since the ballpark opened in 2009, the 5 largest crowds in its history have all come on Independence Day. In 2019, a record 9,508 fans were in attendance as Fort Wayne hosted Lake County.

GROUNDBALL PITCHER: On balls put in play against him, Gabe Mosser has induced grounders 48% of the time - that's the 2nd highest rate in the HAC. Coming off consecutive quality starts, Mosser's 1.21 WHIP is 9th lowest in the league.

HOMERING HOMZA: After a 2-run homer, a single, and 2 walks last night, in the HAC, catcher Jonny Homza ranks 5th in OBP (.404), 6th in extra-base hits (20), 6th in runs (38), 8th in doubles (12), and 10th in OPS (.889).

MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melean has reached base in 14 consecutive games. During the stretch that began June 19, he's hit .393 with a .477 OBP (2nd highest in the HAC), 1.084 OPS, 2 HR and 13 RBIs. In this range, Melean has 8 walks and only 6 strikeouts. In his first 27 games of the season, he drew 4 walks with 23 Ks.

RANKING RUIZ: In the HAC, outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 5th in homers (10), 6th in extra-base hits (20), and 7th in RBIs (38).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. That ranks 7th in all of MiLB. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 104 (2 per game).

POWER & PATIENCE: First baseman Seamus Curran hit his first homer as a TinCap on Friday. In 2019 with Low-A Delmarva (Orioles organization), he hit 17 homers, ranking 6th in the South Atlantic League. Meanwhile, Curran has drawn 19 walks in 21 games. His 20% BB% would rank 2nd in the HAC if he had enough plate appearances to officially qualify.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: After a tough May, infielder Justin Lopez improved in June. Lopez slashed .175 /.250 /.325 (.575 OPS) in May. But in June, those numbers rose to .273 / .349 / .403 (.752 OPS). So far in July he's 4-for-12 with 2 doubles and a homer.

RUN, REY: With 16 stolen bases, Reinaldo Ilarraza is top 10 in the HAC.

260 TO THE ALL-STAR GAME: 2017 TinCap and current MLB superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. earned the first All-Star starting nod of his career last night. With Fort Wayne, Tatis hit .281 with 21 HR in 117 games. Tatis is 1 of 50 former Fort Wayne players who've appeared in the bigs this season, and 1 of 196 in The Show all-time.

RIVALRY: This matchup features the High-A affiliates of the Padres and Dodgers, who are vying for supremacy in the National League West. Entering today, the Giants (52-30) and Dodgers (53-31) are tied at the top with the Padres (49-36) 4.5 back. Last week, San Diego swept LA in a 3-game series. For the season, the Pads are 7-3 against their rival.

PULL UP A CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game this year at Parkview Field has been 3:18. This is the longest average time for a 9-inning game in the HAC. (The TinCaps have also played a few extra-inning games that've averaged 3:37.) In 2019, the average 9-inning game in Fort Wayne was 2:59. In 2012, it was 2:39.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.