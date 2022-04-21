TinCaps Game Information: April 21 at Lansing

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-4) @ Lansing Lugnuts (3-8)

Thursday, April 21 (6:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Michigan | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Away Game 6 of 66 | Game 12 of 132

RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP Grant Holman

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Lugnuts, 9-7, in Lansing.

HOT CAPS: Fort Wayne has won 4 in a row, and 5 of 6. In 2021, the TinCaps never won more than 4 straight. The last time the 'Caps won 5 consecutive games was Aug. 1-5, 2019, against Great Lakes and West Michigan.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps have hit 13 home runs - tied with Cedar Rapids for most in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne pitchers lead the league in strikeouts with 124, averaging 12.5 per nine innings.

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while also comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Joshua Mears has a wRC+ of 220 (4th highest in the MWL), while Robert Hassell III ranks 9th at 187.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in walks (13) and BB% (26%). He also ranks 2nd in runs (12) and 6th in stolen bases (4).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in stolen bases (7) and hits (18). He ranks 3rd in AVG (.409), 4th in total bases (25), 5th in RBIs (10), 5th in runs (9), 8th in home runs (2), and 9th in OPS (1.006). He also has the 5th lowest K% (14%) and 3rd lowest swinging strike rate (6%).

JOSHUA MEARS: Leads the MWL in home runs (5), doubles (5), and extra-base hits (10). He ranks 2nd in SLG (.780), 2nd in RBIs (13), 2nd in total bases (12), 4th in OPS (1.176), 5th in runs (9) and 7th in hits (12).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Ranks 3rd the MWL in BB% (25%) and walks (10). He's also 7th in K/BB (1.0) and 8th in OBP (.462).

JARRYD DALE: In the MWL, ranks 6th in walks (9), ), 7th in home runs (2), 8th in extra-base hits, and 10th in BB% (20%).

RIPKEN REYES: Has the lowest K% in the MWL (9%) and lowest swinging strike rate (3%). Also has been hit by a league-high 3 pitches.

TICK TOCK: The 'Caps and South Bend Cubs played a 1 hour, 59-minute game Friday night. The average time of the four 9-inning games in their series (excluding a pair of 7-inning games) was 2 hours and 21 minutes. By comparison, in 2021, the average length of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was 3 hours and 14 minutes.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017-18 TinCaps infielder Gabriel Arias made his MLB debut Wednesday with the Cleveland Guardians. The 22-year-old became the 202nd player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to appear in the big leagues. So far this season, there've been 37 'Caps in The Show (not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., who've been on the Injured List). Last year, 58 Fort Wayne alumni played in the bigs.

LOCAL GUYS: Norwell grad and 2014-15 TinCap Josh VanMeter hit his 1st home run of the season Tuesday with the Pirates... North Side grad Zach McKinstry was called up from Triple-A by the Dodgers Wednesday... Earlier this week, Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier and the Rays played the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where his brother, Dan, is the head grounds keeper.

