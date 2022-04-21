Timber Rattlers Host Career in Sports Night on May 5

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will host a Career in Sports Night in the Fox Community Credit Union Fox Club for fans looking to learn about job opportunities and receive tips and information on starting a career in sports on Thursday, May 5. The event will feature representatives from the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, and more with a panel discussion and a networking/career fair prior to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps that night.

Fans interested in attending the Career in Sports events that night may order through this link using the promo code 'sports' and receive a box seat ticket to the game and admission to the panel discussion, the networking fair, and a tour of the stadium. Order prior to May 1 and the cost is just $15 per ticket. Any order after May first is $20 per ticket.

The schedule for the event is:

Gates for Event Open: 4:15pm

Panel Discussion: 4:30-5:30pm

Networking/Career Fair: 5:30-6:30pm

Stadium Tour #1: 6:00pm

Stadium Tour #2: 6:15pm

Game Time: 6:40pm

Confirmed attendees for the event include:

Green Bay Packers

Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Admirals

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

Green Bay Gamblers

Wisconsin Herd

Wausau Woodchucks

Lakeshore Chinooks

Green Bay Rockers

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, flex packages, and individual games for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and at 10:00am on Saturdays and Sundays when the Rattlers have a scheduled home game.

