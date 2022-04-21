Beloit's Late Rally Enough to Take Down Cubs 4-2

South Bend, IN - Another week, another dominant start from South Bend Cubs lefty and Chicago Cubs top-10 prospect DJ Herz. Against the Beloit Sky Carp in the third game of a six-game series, Herz dominated through four innings of no-hit and shutout baseball. The southpaw added four strikeouts, but South Bend was unable to finish off the victory. Beloit took their first victory of the series 4-2.

In the way that Herz works on the mound, Thursday's game had entered the fifth inning within an hour of the 7:04 PM start time. Herz did not go long enough into the game to win, but he did exit with the lead thanks to shortstop Ed Howard.

On his first big drive in the Midwest League, Howard laced a ball into the left field party deck on a no-doubter against right hander Hunter Perdue. It was a solo home run, and the Cubs eventually led 1-0 going to the 6th inning.

After working a scoreless 5th inning, the first man out of the South Bend bullpen, Eduarniel Nunez, allowed two runs in the 6th with Beloit working their way around the base-paths with some small ball. J.D. Orr took a leadoff walk, then Dalvy Rosario laid down a bunt hit to put two men on with nobody out. Cody Morissette then drove in a run on a sharp single up the middle.

Later in the 6th, Nunez departed and Bailey Reid entered the game. Reid was able to work out of the frame, but the first offering he delivered of his outing was a wild pitch, bringing in another Beloit run.

The Sky Carp added another tally in the 7th, but the Cubs answered back in the bottom of the 8th when Howard grounded into a 3-4-1 double play. Beloit wasted no time to throw another punch right back at South Bend when they plated their final run of the evening in the top of the 9th.

The inning started on an odd play when Ynmanol Marinez popped a ball up the right field line. A triangle of Caleb Knight, Fabian Pertuz, and Bradlee Beesley all went after the baseball. Umpires ruled that the ball was touched in fair territory. Then the ball deflected into the South Bend bullpen. Marinez wound up all the way at third base and eventually scored, also when Beloit grounded into a double play.

With a 4-2 score heading to the 9th, Beesley reached base on an infield single to begin the inning. However, South Bend could not continue the rally and the Sky Carp took the win.

The Cubs are now 5-7 on the year and will give it another go on Friday night at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Kohl Franklin is the expected starter for South Bend.

