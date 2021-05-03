TinCaps Enhance Broadcast Coverage for 2021 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As the Fort Wayne TinCaps return to the field for the 2021 Minor League Baseball season, fans can easily follow the action on TV, radio, and online. All 60 home games at Parkview Field will be broadcast live on Comcast Network channel 81. In addition, all 120 games can be heard on 1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM. Meanwhile, nearly every TinCaps game can also be streamed in HD on MiLB.TV.

Fans can save $10 on a yearly MiLB.TV subscription by using the promo code TINCAPS.

With MiLB.TV, fans can catch 114 of Fort Wayne's 120 games, including all home games, on their phone or computer. On top of that, fans gain access to more than 5,000 games across Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A - live or on-demand. Fans can even watch on the go by downloading the free MiLB First Pitch app from the Google Play or Apple App Store.

"We're thrilled to offer our fans so many great options to consume TinCaps baseball," said Michael Limmer, the team's Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. "Especially as Parkview Field's capacity is limited to start the season, our broadcasts have never been more valuable, and we're proud to present them at an even higher level than before."

The TinCaps have enhanced their broadcast technology since the team last played in 2019. As part of that project, the club installed a new control room and upgraded call cameras to 1920x1080 pixels. This simultaneously benefits the ballpark experience for fans in attendance who will see live camera shots and replays on the main video board in HD.

For a sixth season, John Nolan will serve as the team's lead play-by-play voice for home games on TV and road games on radio. Mike Maahs returns for his 18th season with the franchise calling home games on WKJG, which last year rebranded from being an ESPN Radio affiliate to "1380 The Fan." New to the booth is Jack McMullen, a 2020 Syracuse University grad, who has recently called play-by-play for Ball State University athletics and in Minor League Baseball for the Auburn Doubledays (previously a Washington Nationals affiliate).

The TinCaps begin their 2021 season at Parkview Field on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against top-rated Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson and the West Michigan Whitecaps. Torkelson, a corner infielder, was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona State. The TinCaps, who are now the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, and Whitecaps will clash for a six-game series through Sunday. A limited number of tickets are available at TinCapsTickets.com.

