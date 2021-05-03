2021 Loons Roster Announced

MIDLAND, Mich. - In conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce the team's Opening Day roster for the 2021 season.

PITCHERS (17): Clayton Beeter, Jeff Belge, Logan Boyer, Morgan Cooper, Austin Drury, Braidyn Fink, Alec Gamboa, Melvin Jimenez, Jack Little, Jose Martinez, Bobby Miller, Mike Mokma, Juan Morillo, Robinson Ortiz, Cole Percival, Jesus Vargas, Ryley Widell

CATCHERS (3): Ryan January, Carson Taylor, Tre Todd

INFIELDERS (6): Zac Ching, Luke Heyer, Deacon Liput, Leonel Valera, Miguel Vargas, Justin Yurchak

OUTFIELDERS (5): James Outman, Andy Pages, Andrew Shaps, Joe Vranesh, Ryan Ward

The projected roster is headlined by Dodgers' 2020 first-rounder Bobby Miller who was selected with the 29th overall pick in last June's MLB first-year player draft. Miller is listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Dodgers' organization according to Baseball America and MLB.com. The Elk Grove Village, Illinois native pitched collegiately for three years at Louisville and will be making his professional debut in Great Lakes. Joining Miller on the pitching staff are other notables Clayton Beeter (#12 prospect, MLB.com and Dodgers' second-rounder in 2020), Robinson Ortiz (#27), and Morgan Cooper (Dodgers' second-rounder in 2017).

Offensively, the Loons will have a familiar feel with seven of the 14 projected position players already having spent time in Great Lakes including top-10 prospect Miguel Vargas. The Cuban was named a Midwest League postseason all-star in 2019 after hitting .325 in 70 games with the Loons. Vargas became only the second infielder (Dee Gordon, 2009) ever to represent the Loons on a postseason all-star team. Other returners include C Tre Todd, INFs Luke Heyer, Deacon Liput, Leonel Valera, and Justin Yurchak, and OF James Outman.

Other notes on the 2021 roster:

- 14 players have worn a Loons uniform before

- 8 players are ranked in Baseball America's Dodgers' top-40 prospect list

- 3 of the 6 2020 Dodgers' draft picks will start the season in Great Lakes

- The youngest Loon to start the year will be Cuban outfielder Andy Pages (pronounced puh-HAYES) at 20 years and 157 days old.

- Right-handed pitcher Mike Mokma will pitch in his home state after attending Michigan State University and originally being from Holland, MI.

The Loons open their season on Tuesday at Dow Diamond against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

