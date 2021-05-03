Mitchell and Cantrelle Highlight 2021 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Roster

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The initial Wisconsin Timber Rattlers roster for the 2021 season is highlighted by outfielder Garrett Mitchell, the #1 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, infielder Hayden Cantrelle, Milwaukee's fifth round pick in the 2020 draft, and a total of thirteen players returning from the 2019 Timber Rattlers squad.

Mitchell, the Brewers' #1 pick in the 2020 draft, Cantrelle, and David Hamilton, Milwaukee's 8th round pick in 2019, will all be making their professional debuts when the team takes the field on Tuesday, May 4 against the Beloit Snappers at 6:35pm.

There are a total of six players on the current roster who are listed as Top 30 prospects within the Brewers organization: Mitchell, Carlos Rodriguez (#14), Cantrelle (#16), Nick Kahle (#20), Thomas Dillard (#22), and Hamilton (#27).

Thirteen players who have worn a Timber Rattlers jersey in 2019 are back with the team as they have progressed up the system to start 2021 after there was no affiliated minor league baseball played in 2020. Pitchers Freisis Adames, Nick Bennett, Victor Castañeda, Justin Jarvis, Reese Olson, and Scotty Sunitsch return along with catchers Dillard and Kekai Rios, infielders Yeison Coca, Korry Howell, and Chad McClanahan, and outfielders LG Castillo and Je'Von Ward are all back to play in Northeastern Wisconsin.

One reason for so many returning players is that the Timber Rattlers have moved classifications within Minor League Baseball. Wisconsin had been a part of the Low-A Midwest League prior to the reorganization put together when Major League Baseball took over the operations of MiLB. The Rattlers are now in the High-A Central League and one step up Milwaukee's organizational ladder.

Manager Matt Erickson returns to the helm of the Rattlers. He has been the manager since 2011. Hiram Burgos, a former pitcher for both the Timber Rattlers and Milwaukee Brewers, is back in Wisconsin as the pitching coach for the Rattlers. Nick Stanley is on board as the hitting coach for Wisconsin.

Click this link to download the most recent roster of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

PITCHERS (15): Freisis Adames, Nick Bennett, Victor Castañeda, Harold Chirino, Taylor Floyd, Justin Jarvis, John LaRossa, Zach Mort, Reese Olson, Nathan Patterson, Arman Sabouri, Brady Schanuel, Cristían Sierra, Scotty Sunitsch, Nash Walters

CATCHERS (3): Thomas Dillard, Nick Kahle, Kekai Rios

INFIELDERS (5): Hayden Cantrelle, Yeison Coca, David Hamilton, Korry Howell, Chad McClanahan

OUTFIELDERS (4): LG Castillo, Garrett Mitchell, Carlos Rodriguez, Je'Von Ward

