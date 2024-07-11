Timbers2's Mataeo Bunbury Called up to Canadian U-20 National Team for Concacaf Championship

July 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 forward Mataeo Bunbury has been called up to the Canadian U-20 National Team, Canada Soccer announced today. Bunbury will join the squad for the U-20 Concacaf Championship which will be held between July 19 and August 4 in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Drawn into Group B, Bunbury and CANM20 will face Honduras (July 20), Dominican Republic (July 23) and El Salvador (July 26). The team's group stage matches are scheduled to take place at Estadio Sergio León Chávez in Irapuato, Mexico.

The call-up marks Bunbury's third for the Canadian U-20 National Team. He last joined the team for international friendly matches in June. The forward received his first call-up to the CANM20 side at the age of 16 for a friendly match against Costa Rica in April 2022. A dual citizen of both Canada and the United States, Bunbury is eligible to play for both national teams. He participated in a camp with the U.S. U-14 Youth National Team in March 2019.

Bunbury joins a Canada U-20 side in search of its third title in the Under-20 Championship (1986,1996). The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2025 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Chile. Through 14 matches (792 minutes) in MLS NEXT Pro so far this season, Bunbury has tallied two goals and contributed an assist.

