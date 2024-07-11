Five Toronto FC Products Named to Canada Roster for 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

July 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Canada Soccer announced today that five Toronto FC products have been named to the Canada Men's U-20 National Team for the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship. The 29th edition of the tournament takes place in Mexico and will run from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Led by Head Coach Andrew Olivieri, the tournament roster features 21 players in total, with five coming from Toronto FC, including defender Adam Pearlman (Toronto FC), midfielder Andrei Dumitru (Toronto FC II), goalkeeper Nathaniel Abraham, defender Richard Chukwu and defender Theo Rigopoulos (TFC Academy).

Canada will begin Group B action against Honduras on Saturday, July 20 (10 p.m. ET) before facing Dominican Republic on Tuesday, July 23 (7 p.m. ET) and El Salvador on Friday, July 26 (7 p.m. ET). All three of Canada's Group Stage matches will be played at Estadio Sergio León Chávez in Irapuato, Mexico.

The top two teams in all three groups, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the competition's knockout stage, a single-elimination format consisting of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. All semi-finalists of the competition will also earn qualification into the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile as the four representatives of the Concacaf region.

Canada U-20 Group Stage Schedule

July 20 - Honduras vs. Canada | Estadio Sergio León Chávez, Irapuato

July 23 - Canada vs. Dominican Republic | Estadio Sergio León Chávez, Irapuato

July 26 - El Salvador vs. Canada | Estadio Sergio León Chávez, Irapuato

CANADA CONCACAF U-20 ROSTER BY POSITION

GK - Nathaniel Abraham | Toronto FC Academy ¬â¹

¬â¹GK - Isaiah Goldson | Michigan University ¬â¹

¬â¹GK - Grégoire Swiderski | Girondins de Bordeaux B ¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹FB - James Cameron | Vancouver FC ¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹FB - Christian Greco-Taylor | Pacific FC ¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹FB - Theo Rigopoulos | Toronto FC Academy ¬â¹

¬â¹CB - Richard Chukwu | Toronto FC Academy ¬â¹

¬â¹CB - Immanuel Mathe | Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

¬â¹CB - Adam Pearlman | Toronto FC ¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹CB - Ethan Schilte-Brown | Kilmarnock FC B ¬â¹

¬â¹M - Alessandro Biello | CF Montréal ¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹M - Jeevan Badwal | Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

¬â¹M - Jesse Costa | Unattached ¬â¹

¬â¹M - Andrei Dumitru | Toronto FC II ¬â¹

¬â¹M - Khadim Kane | Forge FC ¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹FW - Mataeo Bunbury | Portland Timbers II ¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹FW - Tavio Ciccarelli | Halifax Wanderers FC ¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹FW - Oumar Diallo | LASK Linz ¬â¹

¬â¹FW - Santiago Lopez | Pumas Unam ¬â¹

¬â¹FW - Myles Morgan | Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

¬â¹FW - Kimani Stewart-Baynes | Colorado Rapids

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.