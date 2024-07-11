Tacoma Defiance Announces Two Schedule Changes to Upcoming Home Matches

July 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced schedule changes to two of its upcoming home matches. Defiance's matchup with LAFC2, originally scheduled for July 21 at 8:00 p.m. PT at Starfire Stadium, now kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 20 in a closed-door fixture on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (MLSNEXTPro.com). The match precedes Sounders FC's home meeting with LAFC later that evening at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia, El Rey 1360 AM).

Tacoma's home match against Minnesota United FC 2 on August 4 now kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT at Starfire Stadium (MLSNEXTPro.com). Originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT, the fixture moves up due to Sounders FC's Leagues Cup match against Club Necaxa at Lumen Field later that evening (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Following a 4-3 win over Sporting Kansas City II, Tacoma Defiance (8-7-1, 26 points) travels to take on Whitecaps FC 2 (9-4-3, 31 points) on Sunday, July 14 at Swangard Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com). Hervé Diese's side is amidst a three-match winning streak and sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division, five points behind first-place Whitecaps FC 2.

